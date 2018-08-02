PRESIDENT John Magufuli has expressed his dismay over poor revenue collection in the country's major cities, revealing that there was massive squandering of public funds by Dar es Salaam regional authorities.

Dr Magufuli paid tribute to Dodoma regional authorities for leading in surpassing revenue collection targets, after collecting 24.5bn/- in the financial year ending June 30, 2018, just three months after he elevated it from a municipality to city status.

Of all the six cities, Dr Magufuli said, Mbeya had collected the least amount of revenue.

"I am wondering how can Dar es Salaam or Mbeya cities that have huge populations collect little amount, while Dodoma that has the lowest population is collecting huge amount," he said, adding that in Dar es Salaam there were officials who were squandering public revenue.

The Head of State was Speaking at State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday just few minutes after swearing in newly appointed Regional Commissioners (RCs), Permanent Secretaries (PSs), Deputy Permanent Secretaries and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs).

The new RCs and their regions in brackets are: Brigadier General Nicodemus Mwangela (Songwe), Brigadier General Marco Gaguti (Kagera), Ali Hapi (Iringa) and Albert Chalamila (Mbeya), while the PSs are Prof Joseph Buchweishaija (Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment) and Andrew Massawe (Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled).

The new RASs and their regions include Eric Shitindi (Njombe), Maduka Kessy (Dodoma), Dr Jilly Maleko (Mtwara), Abubakar Kunenge (Dar es Salaam), Happiness Seneda (Iringa), Karolina Mthapula (Mara) and David Kafulila (Songwe).

Others are: Denis Bandisa (Geita), Abdalla Malela (Katavi), Rashid Mchatta (Kigoma), Missaile Musa (Manyara), Christopher Kadio (Mwanza) and Prof Riziki Shemdoe (Ruvuma).

The new deputy permanent secretaries are former Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi (Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication) and Edwin Mhede (Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment).

Speaking after swearing in the new leaders, Dr Magufuli took a swipe at a section of people who were challenging the new appointments, saying he appointed the best team that he trusts.

"Some people were saying I had appointed people from the opposition, but I believe that there is no opposition when it comes to interests of the country," he said, adding that the most important thing was to appoint people by looking at their ability to discharge their duties and get away from appointing people by looking at their parties, tribe, religion or any ethnic background.

He added that it was not easy to get his new line-up of RCs, PSs, RASs and District Commissioners (DCs).

"It gave me a hard time to select your names because I had a long list that I stayed with for four months and at some point I dropped some names and added others that were not in the initial list," he insisted.

He added: "My job is not easy, because sometimes I am forced to work at night, something that occasionally make me regret why I decided to take this job."

In his speech yesterday, the President underscored the need to intensify working relationship among leaders in all the regions and advised the new leaders to avoid personal conflicts because of self interests.