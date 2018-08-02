Ethiopia: Killing of Dam Engineer Revives Nile River Politics

Three days ago, on July 26, 2018, engineer Simegnew Bekele was found dead in a street in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr Bekele was the chief engineer of the Grand Renaissance Dam on the banks of River Nile, Ethiopia's most ambitious electrical power generation project yet.

Construction of Renaissance Dam on the banks of the Nile had raised tensions with Ethiopia's neighbours like Egypt and Sudan, who feared that it would disrupt the flow of water from Nile River. Ethiopia has already constructed another mega dam on the banks of River Oromo, an act which made the water volume of Lake Turkana shrink critically, threatening the pastoralist and fishing livelihood of Samburu, Turkana, Baringo and Pokot communities in Kenya.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project has an estimated construction cost of $4 billion. Its establishment had for long generated intercountry tensions. However, in June 2018 there were signs of peaceful resolution after leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia agreed to work out their differences.

Ethiopia has many other mega projects aimed at pulling its populations out of poverty. They include railways and industrial parks.

The death of Mr Bekele is a chilling reminder of the consequences of regional politics and economic development.