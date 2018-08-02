30 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ethiopia: Thousands Pay Tribute to Grand Renaissance Dam Engineer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of people have gathered in Addis Ababa to pay their respects to the project manager of a controversial dam being built by Ethiopia along the Nile river, according to state media.

Semegnew Bekele, 53, was found dead in his car in Ethiopia's capital on Thursday.

Police said a gunshot took the life of the engineer but have not given any other details. An investigation is under way and no arrests have been made.

A state funeral for Semegnew was held in Addis Ababa on Sunday, with a requiem-playing brass band leading a solemn procession that included people carrying wreaths of flower and a long motorcade following the undertaker van.

Thousands of people also gathered in central Addis Ababa to pay their respects to the fallen engineer.

Ethiopia

Govt Working for Restoration of Friendly Relations Between Djibouti, Eritrea

ADDIS ABABA--In the spirit to effectively bringing the countries of the East African region together to work for peace… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.