Ethiopia: Thousands Pay Tribute to Grand Renaissance Dam Engineer

Thousands of people have gathered in Addis Ababa to pay their respects to the project manager of a controversial dam being built by Ethiopia along the Nile river, according to state media.

Semegnew Bekele, 53, was found dead in his car in Ethiopia's capital on Thursday.

Police said a gunshot took the life of the engineer but have not given any other details. An investigation is under way and no arrests have been made.

A state funeral for Semegnew was held in Addis Ababa on Sunday, with a requiem-playing brass band leading a solemn procession that included people carrying wreaths of flower and a long motorcade following the undertaker van.

Thousands of people also gathered in central Addis Ababa to pay their respects to the fallen engineer.