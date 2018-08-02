Ethiopia: Paying Tribute for the Developmental Champion, Eng. Simegnew

"Welcome to your grand home!," he had said this word to the visiting crew who went to witness the overall construction progress of the Grand Ethiopian Renascence Dam, some few months ago. I was one of the visiting crew members who had the chance to receive this blessing from the late Chief Executive Officer of the project Engineer Simegnew Bekele whom we have suddenly lost few days before.

"This is the greatest house you are building; the house of all Ethiopian peoples, nations and nationalities in every corner. We are building a home that makes our unity stronger than ever seen before and will keep coming generations together," we were listening these words as they flew out of his soft deep voice with excitement.

On that crucial day of my first GERD site visit, I never had a single thought that it would be my last chance to meet this committed hard working Engineer. But I remember every part of our visit and the Engineer's tireless effort to give us what we need.

But he was careful while he told us every detail. He would repeatedly tell us that the construction of the Dam has been a source of contradiction for different, particularly Egyptian media outlets, that had brought confusions on the peoples of the two countries. "You should all be, particularly journalists careful about what you write on the construction process. There is no need to confuse people and distort the good image of this project."

He even told some camera operators to be careful about the angle of picture they take on the construction site. "The project is vulnerable for media who want to make sensitive issues out of something. For instance last time it was released on mainstream media that Ethiopia has turned the direction of the river. But as you see , not even a single drop of water is blocked and the river hasn't changed direction.

We were standing on top of the dam watching the river flowdown as Engineer Simegnew said that "The most important part is that you have to show the world, mainly the people of downstream countries this reality. You have to show how Ethiopians were committed to their words and are also people who loves to share."

He was so professional that every member of the visiting crew did not want to miss any part of his presentation as we moved around the vast project site that took almost three hours.

In every movement we made in the construction site he drove the car himself. And he never felt tired as he has been there, in the terribly hot place for a long time day and night.

He was living with his vision of eradicating energy poverty from Ethiopia. He repeatedly told us that eradicating energy poverty is eradicating poverty itself. His several achievements in different energy projects inside and outside the country are testimony that he was a man of his vision.

Meanwhile, 26th July 2018 was a shocking day for all Ethiopian as medias released the news of his sudden death from a gunshot. Millions of Ethiopians are still mourning his death with great regret and sorrow. Many people said "It would have been better if he lived to see the realization of the Dam."

Engineer FekaAhmed Negash, Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office Executive Director and Eng. Gedion Asfaw, Chair Person of The Tripartite National Committee, also said even though his death was sad and untimely, carrying his legacy and completing the construction of GERD with great dedication is necessary.

The GERD has been known for its crucial contribution in maintaining national consensus in the country. And Gedion stressed that Engineer Simegnew has branded the project well internally and externally. In this case over 260,000 Ethiopians and 400 members of the international media society have paid visit for the past seven years beginning from its launch.

Andualem Wubishet, Public Relation Officer at the Addis Ababa Coordination Office of Public Participation for the Construction of the Dam has traveled to the site for more than 25 times. When he spoke of Eng. Simegnew, he always remember one day.

He was coordinating visitors travel to the GERD site and the crew already was returning back to Addis when the road was cut off by a heavy load tracker. They have already crossed twenty kilometers. "I called him and told him what happened. He did not say anything. He just drove all the way where we were and apologized to the visitors. Then we returned to the site and had full reception until the road was repaired. I would never forget that," said Andualem.

With the chief executive role of this humble engineer the construction of the Dam has been continued until we have heard the sorrow of his mysterious death. Citizens are repeating the slogan of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy, if one Abiy dies the country has millions of Abiys, by replacing Simegnehu in it. But they also stressed justice.

BY HENOK TIBEBU

Humanitarian assistance for internally displaced peoples

Ethiopia is amongst the developing countries which are the most vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters. Among others, drought induced famine, flood, landslide, crop-pests, and conflict are the major triggering events.

Mulugeta Abebe from Department of Public Administration and Development Management at Addis Ababa University says on his paper entitled: "Emerging trends in disaster management and the Ethiopian experience," there have been drought induced famine for many years that affect the livelihoods of millions of Ethiopians, mostly rural residents. Since then, it remains a national policy agenda and problem.

Ethiopia learned the hardest way to transform its disaster management from the challenge of response and recovery to preparedness, mitigation and development, over the last three decades.

In this regard, the government of Ethiopia has been cooperating with international donors and partners, pointing out that a total of 7.8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to ongoing droughts, floods and disasters.

Recently, the overflow of the Shebelle river caused flooding in Somali Region, particularly at Kelafo, Mustahill, Beriano, Adadilie, Dollo Ado Woredas and Liben zone. Over 165,000 peoples have been affected by the floods in the region. They were assisted by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission and its partners, Public Relations Expert at the Commission Sara Talefe told the Ethiopian Herald.

According to the Commission, the number of peoples who needed humanitarian aid in Ethiopia from January 2018 to December 2018 has reached 7.8 million. The number could be justified based on the results of the Meher Season Survey and the National Drought Resistance Document.

The Commission stated that the vulnerable people are supported by three bodies. The government is supporting 4.5 million victims. The World Food Programme is also supporting 1.79 million, while NGOs are supporting 1.5 million peoples.

So far, the Commission has allocated 199 quintals of food (115 quintal rice, 40 quintals of CSB, 32 quintals of biscuit, 8 quintals of oil, 4 quintals of milk through air transport.

The support was given for those hit by landfill. Of which, 37,500 peoples are living in Musta hill, 50,178 people in Kelafo, and 9,000 people at Ferfer. In total, the number of supported people reached at 96,678 till last month.

Moreover, by the end of April, seven people have been killed and 90 people have been displaced at Butajira due to land slide. The number of displaced peoples of Gedeo origins from west Guji zone has reached 770,000 whereas the number of peoples of Gujji origins from Gedeo zone are 185,000. Hence, support has been given from the government and various partners.

In addition, more than 1.7 million people were internally displaced and sheltering across Ethiopia in mid-March, largely due to conflict and prolonged drought conditions.

During April, clashes near the regional border between Oromia and SNNP as well as Oromia and Somali states resulted in large-scale population displacement, according to the UN and the International Organization for Migration reports.

Apart from the south, there have been ethnic conflicts at the border between Sudan and Amhara state in the north. Following the recurrent social conflicts occurred in such parts of the country, more than 7.8 million peoples exposed for internally displacement, humanitarian crises, and need emergency food assistance, according to the Disaster Risk Management Commission.

Recently, the Commission has received a donation of 1000 metric tons of rice from the Indian government for humanitarian assistance required for such displaced citizens in Oromia, Somali and South Nation Nationalities and Peoples regional states. Ambassador of India to Ethiopia Anurag Srivastava handed over the gift of 1000 metric tons of Rice, which costs about 18.58 million Birr.

According to the ambassador the donation is aimed at strengthening economic, commercial, technical, educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador said adding that the donation is an expression of close friendship between the peoples of the two nations.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Damene Darota said the donation saves the lives of vulnerable peoples displaced in different parts of the country due to social and humanitarian crisis.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, India donated 1,000 metric tons of rice since last March to support disaster relief efforts, as promised by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind following his State visit to Ethiopia in 2017.

Damene also said Ethiopia has benefited a lot from Indian assistance in maintaining economic and human development, as well as vast investment and multi-disciplinary approaches since the two countries started cooperative and diplomatic relationships.

Of late, the Commission announced that the total resource requirement to address the 7.8 million relief beneficiaries is estimated at 1.6 billion USD. Considering 215.3 million USD carry over resources, net requirement is estimated to be 1.44 billion USD.

In this regard, the government of Ethiopia has committed 138 million USD for drought responses and recovery or rehabilitation programs of Internally Displaced Persons as a first installment for 2018. The existing coordination system among government, UN agencies, NGOs and donors will further be strengthened to ensure a robust and effective humanitarian response.

In fact, the government has formulated a national policy and strategy on disaster risk management in 2013. The policy provides for a comprehensive framework of disaster risk management measures, and is an amendment of the 1993 national policy on disaster prevention and management.

The policy includes general directions and major implementation strategies, disaster and risk management system, early warning and risk assessment, information management, capacity building, and on integration of disaster risk reduction into development plans.

It mainly aimed at reducing disaster risks and potential damage caused by a disaster through establishing a comprehensive and coordinated disaster risk management system in the context of sustainable development.

As affected households require sustained levels of emergency assistance, various governments and other stakeholders must give hands to the vulnerable to prevent extreme food insecurity, acute malnutrition, and excess mortality.