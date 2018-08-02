East Africa: Promising Strides for Sustainable Peace in the Horn of Africa

Getting out of competition to be more powerful and hegemonic over another, the Horn of African countries have been trying to ensure peace and stability, and building trust among each other more than expected, according to political figures.

Ethiopia and Eritrea are strengthening brotherly spirit and tackling common enemies like poverty, combating terrorism and violent extremism, managing refugee flows, and nurturing a culture of peace in the region.

Last week, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar have been holding peace talks. Agreement between the two factions is expected to end civil war and bring a chance to achieve peace internally.

Somalia is sustaining peace and opened a new era of hope for peoples after decades of struggling with poverty, drought, famine, conflicts, armed violence and political insecurity.

'The Ethiopian Herald' recently approached political figures to discuss the value of peace and political stability for development, and the lessons obtained from the trend of peace and security situations in the Horn of Africa.

South Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia James Pitia Morgan said that the Horn of Africa, which was continuously in the clashes, is now blessed following the coming of Dr. Abiy Ahmed as a Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The formation of peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the peaceful dialogue between South Sudan warring factions is further bringing peaceful environment in the region, the Ambassador adds. "During his visit in Asmara, Dr. Abiy extended great message about peace building among ourselves in the region. Because there is no other incentive other than impressing ourselves in the region of ours."

Previously, there were some problems in Sudan at Darfur, Blue Nile, Nubba Mountain, but now South Sudanese achieve peace, following long peace talks ever before in Khartoum starting from the 25th June, Ambassador James noted.

As to him, if peace is restored in South Sudan and if Somalia overcomes the Al- Shabaab threat, there will be seen an optimistic future and fate of development in the Horn.

Ambassador Morgan also explains that the effort made by Dr. Abiy Ahmed to build connectivity between countries by infrastructure is a manifestation for the formation of a bondage of peace and development in the region.

If peaceful relationship between and among the Horn countries will be strengthened, peoples in the region will relish freedom of movement from one country to the other, he adds.

Assistant Professor of Political Science at Mekele University Yemane Zeray also said that one can see the Horn of African from its geo-political position. First, most of the Ethiopian highlands are discharging waterfalls to the rest of East African countries. The need to generate hydro-electric power and improve both the economy and business will have impact on the countries' relation.

Second, the proximity of the Horn region with the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and United Arab Emirates would have political and economic connectivity in terms of oil.

Third, as the Gulf region remained the center of civilization, its proximity to the Horn of Africa makes it the place where super powers show interest coming from far East,like China and India.

Due to these and other factors, the Horn countries became much more unstable and a region of conflicts and civil wars, which was in disarray at these moments, Yemane says.

According to him, to make the region more peaceful and stable, Ethiopia has played undeniable role and has an important presence in Inter Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD), which begins on drought but later for peace, particularly since a few years ago.

Progressively, the governments in these countries have made relentless efforts to bring about peace, political stability and sustainable development for the Horn of Africa, he added.

Yemane stressed that governments must renew nonviolent engagement among peoples in the Horn that was surrounded by conflicts and troubles. Peace and stability can also be considered as a ladder towards economic and infrastructural growth, for the reason that, if there is peace, people will devote their time to make their country grow higher.

In fact, the Horn of Africa or Africa in general, has hard-working people and proud culture. If this opportunity can be coupled with peace-loving global and international partners, our world will be a better place for humans to live without terror and anger, Yemane explains.

As the countries in the Horn are currently strengthening cooperation in restoring peace and security, they should not open space for foreign enemies who want to make the region unstable and home of violence, Yemane commented.

For his part, the Ambassador also commented that the commitment of the Ethiopian government has much significance in terms of searching out and implementing solutions for Africa's problems, and providing contribution to regional peace and security.

In view of these diverse efforts, there is hope that sustainable peace would be achieved in the Horn of Africa considering that peace processes between Ethiopia and Eretria as well as between leaders in South Sudan have been reached to the realization, both Ambassador James and Yemane agreed.

They also agreed that especial attention should be given to structural features of peace processes between countries in the Horn which are regard as decisive for their sustainability.