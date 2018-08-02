Namibia: Six Accused Armed Robbers Deny Any Wrongdoing

Windhoek — Six foreign nationals who stand accused of an armed robbery at a shopping center in the Windhoek suburb of Pionierspark, have denied having a hand in the crime.

Appearing from custody, Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin, Vusi Vuthelezi David, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo and Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi took a no guilty plea to numerous charges before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The gang comprising four South African and two Zimbabwean nationals tendered their preliminary pleas on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing firearms, attempted murder, theft, discharging a firearm and an alternative charge of negligent discharge or placement of a firearm.

The men opted to remain silent and not furnish the court with any plea explanation stating that they will reserve their rights to call witnesses in their defence at trial.

According to court documents, the prosecution is alleging that the men stole N$487,320 which was in the lawful possession of Joseph Mushitu Matonga, a guard for G4 Security, and Spar Stores on November 13, 2017.

The prosecution is stating that the gang on the date in question at West Lane shopping complex in Pionierspark Extension 1, forced Matonga into submission by grabbing him from behind, kicking him to the ground and pointing firearms at him.

The accused allegedly stole a 9mm Star pistol from Matonga. For the attempted murder charge, the prosecution is alleging that the group tried to kill Munioruzo Ngutjinazo when they shot at him with a firearm.

According to police reports at the time, the group ambushed the G4 Security team that was loading money into the loading box. After managing to steal the money, the suspects fled the scene in getaway cars. Four of the suspects were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth and the other two were arrested in Windhoek. Amounts of N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$93,461.88) were recovered. The getaway cars a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus were impounded by the police.

The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision and the accused are expected to make a return in court for the decision on October 17.