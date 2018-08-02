2 August 2018

Namibia: Roads Authority Cautions Against License Scammers and Fraudsters

Windhoek — The Roads Authority (RA) has cautioned the public against fraudsters that are using the RA name to defraud and scam unsuspecting members of the public of their money. These fraudsters are offering the public learner licenses in exchange for payments via E-wallet services. The scammer/s have been using RA staff members' photos as their WhatsApp profile pictures to mislead the public and carry out their fraudulent activities.

The RA yesterday said via a statement that it is disturbed by such fraudulent, dishonest and criminal behaviour and condemns it in the strongest terms. The institution added that it has taken the necessary steps to ensure that those involved will face the full wrath of the law.

"The public is hereby informed that all payments related to NaTIS Services are done over a counter at our NaTIS Offices countrywide. The RA does not accept or provide options for payments via e-wallet or blue wallet services. Thus, members of the public are humbly requested to be alert at all time and to not fall prey to these fraudsters purporting to represent the RA on social media or any other platforms," read the statement.

The statement added that applicants who have failed their learner license tests are requested to follow the correct process of applying to re-write their tests as per the set procedures. Learner License results issued by NaTIS, as verified by RA authorized personnel, are final and non-negotiable. All suspicious activities should be reported to the RA's toll-free numbers 08191847 (MTC) or 0800 309 231 (TN mobile) or at the nearest Police Station.

