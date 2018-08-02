2 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oshikoto Learners Blame Peer Pressure for Pregnancies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — Some learners in Oshikoto Region have fingered peer pressure, which includes an insatiable lust for money, as a leading contributor to teenage pregnancy among themselves.

They also said lack of parental guidance was another catalyst to the scourge.

Learners mostly envy and tend to copy their peers in terms of lifestyle, and later end up getting caught up in the limelight.

They stated that most of the learners that fall pregnant are engaged in sexual relationships with older men, who in turn give them money and material things.

This is influenced by lack of parental support - especially in material terms - which leads learners to engage in sexual acts in exchange for resources.

Learners at Iipundi Senior Secondary School in Omuthiya shared these sentiments during a meeting organised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resources and Community Development.

The interaction pertained to the motion on the impact of teenage pregnancy.

As part of the nationwide consultations, the committee was interacting with learners, parents and teachers on what is to be done to reduce teenage pregnancy and why it is so prevalent among school-going children.

"We would like to find out why and what are the reasons for the high pregnancy rate among learners. Could it be that you are forced or raped? Tell us as lawmakers what is happening on the ground that we are not seeing, apart from the pregnancies, so that you can guide us and see how we can strengthen or amend the policy," said Elma Dienda, who is part of the standing committee.

On the other hand, the deputy chairperson and leader of the committee, Margaret Mahoto, informed the learners that the information to be gathered will be tabled in cabinet for discussion for final discussion and a decision on what solutions or measures are to be put in place.

"Honestly I am not happy to note that 127 young children fall pregnant every day in our country - this is a high number if you multiply it by 365 days. That's why we are here to hear from you on what are the challenges and how would you want the situation to be alleviated," stressed Mahoto.

"Getting pregnant is not a fashion, it is a bad thing to emulate just because your friend got impregnated and you want to feel how it is. Getting pregnant at such a young age brings poverty," cautioned Mahoto. Meanwhile, during the deliberations some parents admitted that there is negligence on their part in terms of parenting and providing support..

Namibia

Tax-Free Petrol for President and Family

THE President and his family may import certain goods without paying any tax as long as those goods are not meant for… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.