2 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Agriculture Bank to Revamp Palm Production

By Daily News Reporter in Kigoma

TANZANIA Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) has embarked on a grand plan to revamp palm farming in Kigoma Region to boost local production of edible oil in the country.

Briefing Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Kigoma yesterday, the TADB Acting Managing Director, Mr Japhet Justine said the bank's initiative focus at providing affordable loans to small scale farmers to meet farming costs and increase palm production.

"The bank has identified farmers groups in Kigoma and Uvinza districts who will be guided on how to increase palm production," he said adding that the bank will use cooperatives to train and provide loans to farmers.

Mr Justine said also that the agriculture bank will collaborate with district councils in the respective areas to provide trainings and capacity building to all cooperative societies so that they may guide farmers to increase productivity.

Apart from loan provision, the agriculture bank in collaboration with the Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) and other stakeholders set to produce high yielding and quality palm seeds in order to increase production.

Mr Justine assured Premier Majaliwa that the agriculture bank was positioned to make Kigoma Region largest palm oil producer in the country, the initiative that will help reduce imports of edible oil.

Kigoma Region is leading in palm production with an area suitable for cultivation of palm estimated at 114,018 hectares, although only 19,640.9 is cultivated, equivalent to 17.2 per cent producing 31,750.90 tonnes.

The current production is estimated at 1.6 tonnes per hectare of palm fruits and 78,563.6 tonnes is the possible amount that can be produced in the hectares of land under cultivation.

Apart from Kigoma, other regions where palm farming is carried are Mbeya and Tanga.

