President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is in communication with MDC Alliance Presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa to diffuse the volatile situation in the country saying the dialogue is important to maintain peace in the country.

In a six threaded Twitter message, Mnangagwa called for an independent investigation into the disturbances that rocked Harare yesterday resulted in the death of more than three people following the deployment of soldiers on the streets.

I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday's violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday's events - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

They, alongside the families of the victims, are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

The most important thing for us now is to move beyond yesterday's tragic events, and to move forward, together. - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice. - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

It is also more important than ever that we are united, and commit to settling our differences peacefully and respectfully, and within the confines of the law. - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear. - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount.

This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together. - President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018