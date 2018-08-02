2 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Elected Politician and Personality of 2017

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, was on Wednesday distinguished with the prize ?politician of the year? and ?personality of 2017? through voting made by internet users of the Novo Jornal website.

Novo Jornal holds ceremony award on the personality of the year.

João Lourenço was distinguished due to the contribution he has given for the construction of a new Angola and for his political position towards the new path intended for the country.

The Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic, Luís Fernando received the prize in representation of the Angolan Head of State.

Luís Fernando said on the occasion that the award shows the acknowledgment that the people has regarding the incredible career the president has had, beginning as candidate of the ruling MPLA until the election held in August.

The contest is an initiative of the newspaper "Novo Jornal" , whose aim is to distinguish and award personalities that excel in the country during a year in five categories such as politics, society, economy, culture and sports as well as prize personality of the year.

Angola

