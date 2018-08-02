Ghana: V/R Police Command Interact With Public

Ho — /

DCOP Doku (arms stretched) explaining a point to transport operators at the Ho Lorry Station

The Volta Regional Police Command has undertaken public interaction exercises at various locations in Ho last Friday, as part of a programme to build public confidence in the service.

The police officers, led by the Regional Commander, DCOP George Tuffuor visited the Ho Lorry Station, Central Market, Ahoe Mosque, Ahoe Market and the Nfojoe Park.

In a chat with transport operators and traders at the station and market respectively, DCOP Ebenezer Doku, Deputy Regional Police Commander gave the assurance that the Police Service would never shield any officer who misconducts himself towards members of the public.

He re-affirmed the stance of the service to work hand-in-hand with members of the public to ensure that peace prevailed in the society at all times.

For that matter, DCOP Doku appealed to the public to readily volunteer credible information to the police to prevent and fight crime.

"You should also report the unethical conduct of police officers to the Regional Police Command promptly for redress," he added.

DCOP Doku said any act of police brutality against anyone was condemnable, for which reason steps were being taken to forestall such incidents in future.

The market women hinted that some people were shopping in Central Market with counterfeit notes and urged the police to track them down.