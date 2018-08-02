2 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: Mini Golf - 3 to Represent Africa in Major Series

By Michael D. Abayateye

Kelvin Boateng has emerged winner of the Coca-Cola African Minigolf Championship which ended in Accra on Sunday.

The Ghanaian minigolf sensation produced a sublime 18-hole putting to claim the men's stroke play title of the championship.

Guinea's Abu Bakar Korouma followed in second position.

The duo would be joined by the winner of the Women's Stroke Play, Gladys Kpatchy to represent Africa in the Major Series of Putting (MSOP) later this year in Las Vegas.

Interacting with the media, Boateng said, he would prepare very well to make a good mark for Africa at the world event.

The African champion added that, "it was a very tough competition which demanded hardwork, determination and perseverance to win."

Kpatchy who joined Arthur Somasse, to win the Mixed Pairs event said, she was preparing well to make the continent proud.

Special awards were given to Maruf Ahmed (Most Consistent), Lina Fattal (Youngest Player) and Forbes Club (Most Progressive Club).

President of the Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) Mr. Talal Fattal commended the players for their competitive spirit and enthusiasm of all the participants.

Mr. Falal who also doubles as Secretary General of African Minigolf Federation said, "Minigolf has come to stay and the best was yet to come."

