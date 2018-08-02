2 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Bekwai Chiefs Dismiss 'Galamsey' Allegation Against Sir John, Wontumi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bekwai Traditional Council in Ashanti has dissociated itself from the claim by a chief in the area that Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are engaged in illegal mining operations in the area.

Reacting to the claim at a meeting of the traditional council at Bekwai, Nana Osei Kwadwo Ababio, Omanhene of the traditional area and President of Bekwai Traditional Council dismissed it as totally unfounded and false.

He explained that Mr Afriyie had prior to the allegation, visited his palace to inform him and his elders of an exercise by the commission to reclaim all degraded mining sites in forest reserves in the area.

"We were aware of the Forestry Commission's reclamation exercise in the area," he insisted.

It is recalled that Adam Mutawakilu, Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of Energy and Lands Select Committee of Parliament, at a recent press conference, quoted the Bekwai Traditional Council as levelling the allegation of illegal mining against Mr Afriyie and Mr Boasiako.

Nana Ababio noted that the allegation was made by one of his sub chiefs at an open forum attended by Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, chiefs, the District Chief Executive and assembly members.

He pointed out that it was absolutely wrong and unfair to consider the claim by one chief as representing the view of the entire council.

In their comments, both Mr Afriyie and Mr Boasiako denied the allegation insisting that "there is no iota of truth in it".

While Mr Afriyie was emphatic that the Omanhene had been briefed on the reclamation exercise, Mr Boasiako made it clear that ever since the previous government collapsed his mining business, he had not made any plans of going into it again.

Ghana

Growing Wealth Brings Rise in Deadly Conflict in North

As agriculture expands and grazing for cattle becomes scarcer, enmity between farmers and herders has intensified Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.