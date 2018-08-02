Ghana Still in Contention to Host 2018 AWCON

Ghana is very much in contention to host the 2018 Africa Women football Championship (AWCON), despite concerns of the country's readiness, Mr Dan Kweku Yeboah, spokesperson of the FIFA/CAF Liaison Team, has confirmed.

That assurance is expected to set various minds at ease following earlier report of Ghana losing the rights bid over a purported letter to CAF from the team indicating Ghana's unwillingness to host the competition.

In a chat with the Times Sports yesterday, ostensibly to respond to the concerns of the AWCON, Mr Yeboah denied claims that Ghana has lost the hosting rights.

Ms Freda Prempeh, chairperson of the 2018 AWCON was reported to have lamented the decision of the Liaison Team to write to Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), notifying them of a decision to truncate the right to host the tournament.

Ms Prempeh told Accra based Asempa FM that, the two-man Liaison Team consisting of Dr Kofi Amoah and Coach Oti Akenteng wrote to the regional football body expressing indifference in the hosting of the championship scheduled to kick-off in November.

In the view of Ms Prempeh, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Tano North Constituency, the LOC for the championship has done enough to host the women's championship despite the state of the Accra Sports Stadium which is undergoing rehabilitation.

But according to the Liaison Team Spokesperson, the team has not informed CAF in that regard, adding that the AWCON's concerns have been the failure to discuss the development with the LOC.

He explained that following the concerns of the first CAF inspection team over Ghana's readiness to host the continental showpiece, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah ordered the team to inform CAF about the existence of the Kumasi and Tamale stadia which could serve as alternative venues.

"So what we sought to do was to let CAF know that in the event where the rehabilitation works at the Accra Stadium was not completed on schedule, Ghana can use facilities in Kumasi and Tamale for that purpose."

"As we speak now, Ghana still has the right to host the championship. That decision can only be taken after the CAF Inspection Team has conducted the second inspection tour of our facilities and preparation in general,"Mr Yeboah said.

He hinted that South Africa has been informed to be on standby to host the championship in the event Ghana fails to meet the demands.

He urged Ghanaian football fans to remain calm as CAF President Ahmad Ahmad gets ready to meet the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah over the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Yeboah has disclosed that the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has officially written to his outfit to nullify the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

Football activities in Ghana have been halted following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary on June 6, 2018.

Several top Ghana FA officials and match officials were filmed accepting bribe to change the outcome of matches.

Mr Yeboah revealed on Accra based Happy FM yesterday that they have received an official communiqué from GHALCA, which is the mother body of clubs in Ghana, to nullify the 2017/18 Ghanaian top flight league campaign.

"GHALCA advised us to discontinue with the league .They want us to truncate the season," says Mr Yeboah on Happy FM.

"We wrote to GHALCA on a specific matter and they replied specifically to that. As to whether that will be fair to Aduana Stars or not is another issue because they've many outstanding matches."

"Until things get normalised, the Liaison Team is the only legally recognised body to run football affairs in the country," he concluded.

The ban came into full force at the end of the first round of the 2017/18 Premier League.