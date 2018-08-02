2 August 2018

Ghana: 1,000 Metric Tons Capacity Storage Facility for Pusiga District

By Samuel Akapule

Pusiga — The Pusiga District Assembly in the Upper East Region is to benefit from 1,000 metric tons capacity storage facility to help address post-harvest loses, Mr Abdulai Zubeiru, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga has announced.

The DCE who made this disclosure to the Ghanaian Times in interview on Tuesday, expressed worry about thousands of tons of food items, especially perishable ones that usually go bad in the area immediately after harvest, as a result of lack of storage facilities.

He said the warehouse which is among the five warehouses under the "One district One warehouse project" allocated to the Upper East Region to help the farmers to store their farm produce and sell at good market prices to make profit.

"For fear that their farm produce will go bad, majority of farmers in this jurisdiction and other parts of the country often sell their farm produce at cheap prices thereby incurring more losses.

"To help address these challenges, 50 of such warehouses all under the government's "One district One warehouse project are currently being constructed nationwide," he stressed.

Mr Zubeiru noted that if the storage facilities were completed, farmers would no longer leave their farm produce on the farms for them to go bad, and added that it would help ensure food security.

