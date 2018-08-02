Ghana: Interplast Launches State-of-the-Art Irrigation System ... to Boost Agric Production

Interplast Ghana Limited, producers of PVC and HDPE pipes yesterday launched an ingreen irrigation system to boost agriculture production in the country.

The system involved the application of irrigation water using drip pipes to the roots of plants to ensure that very little water is lost through evaporation at the same time allowing large areas to be watered from the available water supply.

The Managing Director of Interplast Mr. Hayssan Fakhry, speaking at the ceremony said the country could be food self sufficient if the right policies were adopted.

According to him, the company decided to produce the drip pipes to boost government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programmes and indicated that large tracts of arable land in the country could be put to good use if appropriate measures were taken to create job opportunities for the people.

Mr Fakhry stated that the company would use up-to-date technology as well as quality raw materials to produce the best products.

The West African region, he explained was destined to excel in agriculture and assure that the company would support government's effort to help the country achieve food sufficiency.

"We need to lay down the fundamentals where drip irrigation is the best application to ensure that very little water is lost through evaporation," he added.

He said, a lot of education was needed to assist farmers with challenges they may encounter to ensure an all year round production to boost output.

Mr Fakhry said, the company would continue to adopt measures to support government's One Village One Dam policy towards achieving and maintaining best agriculture standards and practices.

The Minister of State in charge of food and agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah commended the company for the foresight and explained that the drip system would engage farmers in their vocation all year round.

The drip irrigation system he explained would support government's One Village One Dam policy by serving as a connecting mechanism for the transportation of water from the dams to the farms.

"A combination of the dams and the drips sprinkler system would prop up the farmers to carry out their vocation effectively more efficiently in an innovative manner," he added.

Dr Gyiele said, the fastest way to convey irrigation water across arable land is through pipelines.

He urged others in the private sector to also come out with innovative and modern ways to improve the agriculture sector.

The drip in system is installed near the plants zone and does not wet the plant stems or leaves which may result in diseases due to unwanted high moisture.

It reduces deep water penetration below the root zone, supply the exact amount of water and fertiliser as well as reduce the effect of salt on plants.

The system increases production in terms of quality and quantity, increase the periods of production, reduces the need for weeding and maintains soil structure and reduces soil erosion.