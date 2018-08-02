South Africa: Kyknet's Annual Silwerskerm Film Festival Returns With Stellar Line-Up

kykNET on Wednesday announced the details for its eighth annual Silwerskerm Film Festival.

Karen Meiring, director of M-Net kykNET channels, announced the much anticipated line-up for the local festival at a press briefing at The Bay Hotel in Camps Bay.

The festival will kick off on 22 August and will see six full-length films compete against each other in the yearly Silwerskerm Film Festival Awards.

These films include Ander Mens, The Seagull (Die Seemeeu), The Harvesters (Die Stropers), Kanarie, Ellen - The Ellen Pakkies Story, and Dominee Tienie. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony held on the final day of the festival, 25 August.

Two more full-length films that will be screened at the festival include Table Manners, and An Act of Defiance. These films are not in competition.

Silwerskerm will also play host to several short films that will also compete in its annual awards.

Tickets for the festival go on sale from Monday, 13 August and will be available online. Day tickets cost R150, and a week pass R600.

Source: Channel24