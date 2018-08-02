South Africa: Another Month Delay for Moses Mabhida Soccer Hooligans

The trial for 11 alleged soccer hooligans who disrupted a Nedbank Cup semi-final in April this year came up against a roadblock on Thursday. The pre-trial proceedings were delayed by another month as the defence indicated it had received more statements it had to peruse.

The suspects, who have been out on bail, are charged with pitch invasion, malicious damage to property and public violence.

The matter was set down for September 4 where accused Phelelani Jojisa, Cebolendoda Hadebe, Zibongile Njova, John Khumalo, Dennis Nyembe' Sihle Zungu' Nolwethu Sokotha' Lungisani Jaca' Douglas Mkhize' Khwezilomo Madiba and Siphosenkosi Memela will again appear.

During a press briefing in April, eThekwini metro Mayor Zandile Gumede said damage from the incident would cost R2.6m to repair.

Fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Country's reputation damaged

Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse the unruly fans who could be seen hurling chairs and beating security officials.

Footage shows a security guard being severely beaten by fans. The scenes were widely criticised on social media and by all in the sporting community.

During a previous sitting, Magistrate Mahomed Motala lambasted the actions of the accused.

He said they had stained the reputation of the country.

"Sport lovers everywhere say they will not attend sporting functions because of what they witnessed at Moses Mabhida Stadium on that fateful day. You must give careful thought on what your actions have resulted in. Reflect on the damage done on our country and our city."

