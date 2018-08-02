South Africa: JSC Announces Shortlist for Judicial Positions

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday announced a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for various vacant judicial positions.
This follows a meeting by the JSC on July 27 where the shortlist was finalised.
The nominees are:
Electoral Court chairperson
Judge Boissie Henry Mbha
Free State division of the High Court - Judge President
Judge Cagney John Musi
Gauteng division of the High Court
Advocate Evette Fiona Dippenaar, SC; Selemeng Nthabiseng Iris Mokose; Advocate Mokhine Jonas Mosopa; Advocate Brenda Neukircher, SC; Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi; Advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom, SC; Advocate Rean Strydom; Advocate Seena Yacoob, SC.
According to the JSC, the nominees will be interviewed in Midrand from October 1 to 5.
Source: News24