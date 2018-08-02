2 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JSC Announces Shortlist for Judicial Positions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday announced a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for various vacant judicial positions.

This follows a meeting by the JSC on July 27 where the shortlist was finalised.

The nominees are:

Electoral Court chairperson

Judge Boissie Henry Mbha

Free State division of the High Court - Judge President

Judge Cagney John Musi

Gauteng division of the High Court

Advocate Evette Fiona Dippenaar, SC; Selemeng Nthabiseng Iris Mokose; Advocate Mokhine Jonas Mosopa; Advocate Brenda Neukircher, SC; Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi; Advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom, SC; Advocate Rean Strydom; Advocate Seena Yacoob, SC.

According to the JSC, the nominees will be interviewed in Midrand from October 1 to 5.

Source: News24

South Africa

Implats to Cut 13 000 Jobs As It Scales Down

Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] said on Thursday that it was working to mitigate the risk of thousands of job losses during… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.