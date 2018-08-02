2 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Paul O'sullivan Targets NPA And SAPS 'Rogues' After Charges Withdrawn

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Prosecutors withdrew the last of the criminal charges against forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan on Wednesday. He's now going after the prosecutors and cops who he believes spent years trying to silence him.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan is on a mission to clean up the justice system after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped charges of fraud and extortion against him in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday. It brings an end to a string of criminal charges levelled against him, where he was found not guilty or the charges were withdrawn.

Speaking through Forensics for Justice, on Thursday O'Sullivan called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to root out dodgy operators from the justice system, which he accused of conspiring to lay trumped-up charges to intimidate opponents of former President Jacob Zuma's administration and allies.

"It will take many years for the country to recover from the disease of state-sponsored looting and corruption that very nearly brought our country to its knees," said O'Sullivan.

"The repair process cannot begin until the rule of law is returned. It is no point appointing a new head (of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) when he is surrounded by hyenas, who daily seek to...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

