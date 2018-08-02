Tanzania: Get Your Act Together, Magufuli Tells Appointees

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania President John Magufuli.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday directed his appointees to public office to promptly address challenges as they arise.

Speaking after swearing in new appointees at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Magufuli expressed dissatisfaction that he as President, as well as Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa are sometimes forced to address challenges which could be addressed by their subordinates.

"As the vice president said, we are disappointed when, during tours of the country, people complain to us about minor issues which could be addressed at the grassroots level," he said.

"You must ensure that you fulfill the oath of office you take... and serve the people," he reiterated.

"I remember a few months ago one minister asked me to take action against a public servant whose underperformance could have caused one of donor country (Sweden) to withdraw its support," he said.

"I was surprised, because the minister had the mandate to discipline any underperforming official. So, I told him that if he didn't discipline the official within the next four days, I would have to sack him - and the minister immediately sacked the official."

Dr Magufuli also took the opportunity to appoint former political opposition members into his administration amid accusations that this was a tactic to suppress multiparty democracy. In response, the president said that, in doing this, he was seeking patriotic leaders who will work in the national interest.

"We are one country and one nation. What's wrong with appointing them to work for the people we are all elected to serve?" asked Dr Magufuli.

One of those who were appointed to a government post recently is Mr David Kafulila, a former Kigoma South MP on the NCCR-Mageuzi ticket, and a harsh critic of the government of the ruling CCM. He recently defected from the opposition to CCM.

Dr Magufuli praised Mr Kafulila for remaining steadfast when he raised the Tegeta Escrow scandal in Parliament in 2014.

"He was called a monkey... But he stood his ground on a matter that we all know was stinking," President Magufuli said.

The president also appointed several other figures from the political opposition into different roles in public service. Among them are Mr Moses Machali and Mr Patrobas Katambi, who were appointed district commissioners for Buyungu and Dodoma districts respectively.

Two similar appointments made much earlier were those of the former national chairman of the opposition ACT-Wazalendo party, Ms Anna Mgwira, as Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, and that party's advisor, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, who was appointed permanent secretary to the Water Ministry. Commenting on the developments yesterday, President Magufuli said the persons he picks from the political opposition merit the respective positions.

Stressing that he wants leaders who will help him fight corruption and effectively serve the people irrespective of their party affiliations, the president said those who question his decisions would do the same if they were in his shoes.