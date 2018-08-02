Tanzania: We'll Start Making Profit in Next Two Years - Tazara

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) plans to almost triple its freight traffic to 600,000 tonnes in the next two years.

For years, transporter has been unable to pay salaries as it has not been making profits despite the fact that there have been some improvements recently.

Tazara managing director Bruno Ching'andu said the freight volumes increased from 88,000 tonnes in 2015/16 to 220,000 tonnes in the year to June 2018.

However, to make profits, it has to transport at least 600,000 tonnes annually.

"We have been experiencing an annual growth of 130 per cent in the past three years. I am positive that in the coming 18-24 months, we will reach our target of transporting at least 600, 000 tonnes annually," he told BusinessWeek.

The achievements were possible after Tazara reduced areas that were slowing down speed from 52 places to 14 in 2016, according to him.

"The safety of goods was not guaranteed during a journey at time the train had to reduce speed in almost 52 areas which seemed distressing. Even the transit time was too discouraging. But nowadays the situation has somehow turned out better," he said.

The transit time has fallen from between 30 and 35 days to between 5 and 7 days consistently in the last three years.

As things stand, time frame for getting a requested wagon for loading has been cut to 48 hours from 22-40 days, three years ago.

He said time for 'wagon turnaround' had also decreased to 18 days from 73 days.

"We are regaining the trust from our customers who ran away due to the past difficulties we had experienced. We are receiving many transit orders which sometimes are beyond our capacity."

He said the demand in the transportation of metals such as copper and manganese from Zambia to Tanzania had risen.

"More cargo to Dar es Salaam has been stimulated by improved services in such areas as reduced transit time, accidents and security risks. Improved performance of Dar es Salaam port also increases cargo on the line."

Tazara needs at least 30 locomotives to handle 600, 000 tonnes annually.

The authority has 14 active locomotives. Other six need repairs.

"We thank the governments for endorsing Sh10 billion for repairing 10 locomotives, but to start making profit, we need more new engines," he said.

In efforts to close the gap of locomotive deficit, Tazara inked an Open Access Agreement (OAA) with Zambia Railway Limited (ZRL) last year to run their locomotives and wagons alike onto each other's lines.

However, Mr Ching'andu reveals that ZRL's locomotives have no capacity to reach Dar es Salaam while those of Tazara can reach any part of Zambia.

"We still don't get what we expected although it helped us to extend our destinations in Lusaka, Livingstone and Ndola."

The boss admits that Tazara cannot afford to pay dividends to its shareholders since it is yet to to start making profits.

"The governments are aware about our situation. They are helping us to pay salaries to employees and other financial enquiries."

Meanwhile, Tazara recorded a massive increase in the passenger traffic, from 483,000 at the end of June 2017 to 543,000 for the main train in 2018. The transit time fell from 8.5 to 6.4 days.

For the case of commuter train which conducts routes between Tazara headquarters and Makanga in Dar es Salaam, passenger traffic was 2.42 million in June 2018, up from 2.37 million in June 2017.