Tanzania Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall but Kerosene Cost Rise

Dar es Salaam — Motorists will pay marginally less for fuel, thanks to a reduction in retail and wholesale prices of petrol and diesel.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) yesterday announced that petrol and diesel prices would go down by 1.04 per cent and 1.62 per cent, respectively, compared to those announced on July 4. A litre of petrol will now cost Sh25 less, while diesel will fetch Sh38 less than previous prices. The new prices came into effect yesterday.

Dar es Salaam consumers will now to pay Sh2,384 and Sh2,292 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively, down from last month's Sh2,409 and Sh2,329.

New petrol and diesel prices in Mbeya are Sh2,491 and Sh2,399, respectively, while motorists in Dodoma will pay Sh2,442 and Sh2,350.

In Arusha and Mwanza, new petrol prices are Sh2,291 and Sh2,534, respectively, while diesel will cost Sh2,225 and Sh2,442.

The slight fall has been attributed to a decrease in bulk procurement premium and changes in global oil prices.

"In the computation of the August 2018 local prices, four out of the five petrol and diesel consignments received last month had the contractual world market prices of June 2018," said Ewura.

"This is lower than that of May 2018 which was considered in the computation of last month's local prices."

However, kerosene users will now have to dig deeper into their pockets after prices of the fuel which is mostly used for cooking and lighting rose by Sh78 per litre, or 3.58 per cent.

"It is worth noting that the last kerosene consignment received through Dar es Salaam Port was in May this year, and its contractual world market prices was that of April this year, which is lower than that of May 2018," Ewura added.

Ewura said oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at prices that gave them competitive advantage provided that the prices do not exceed indicative prices announced yesterday.

In line with the Petroleum Act, 2015, prices of petroleum products are governed by market forces.

"Ewura shall continue to encourage competition in the sector by making available petroleum products pricing information including cap prices," Ewura said.