Gambia Gets Two New TV Broadcasters - QTV and Paradise TV With Its Newly Liberalized Airwaves and More On the Way

London — With the exit of President Yahya Jammeh, Gambia's new Government has sought to open the TV airwaves to new private TV entrants. Russell Southwood spoke to Harona Drammeh, CEO of the soon to be launched Paradise TV.

The idea for Paradise TV came out of Drammeh's existing radio station, Paradise FM:"We'd already got the brand and it was easy enough to continue with the name that made waves." He had been speaking to the previous President about getting a licence but had received many promises but no action.

The station is already piloting with broadcasts on Facebook and You Tube but transmission has been delayed because the Government is behind with DTT:"It was supposed to be plug and play but they're not ready." The root of the problem is that the DTT contract was given to the company that managed Senegal's DTT process, Excaf. It has got into financial difficulties in Senegal and was unable to deliver

"We're now looking at ways of doing our own transmission. I'm going to give myself another 3-4 weeks to get on air." The reason he sounds so relaxed about this problem is that he knows he will only need 2-3 transmitters to cover the whole country and has experience with radio transmission towers.

The programming will contain vernacular language output:"There will be a big focus on locals in local languages including Wolof (also spoken in neighboring Senegal) and Mandinka. I want to cater for them in ways they will understand in their own local dialects. There will be news and talk shows and 60% or more will be for that public."

He believes that his station will be successful because 90% of the programmes will be locally made:"We're not taking a lot of programmes from outside the country. He will be taking some of the new BBC output - particularly the stuff focused on youth, business and investigative but not "unless it's an international event that will interest Gambians."

On advertising, Drammeh is confident that if he gets an audience, advertisers will want to be on the channel:"There will be local brands and international brands like Samsung. I think we can get more than 50% of the Gambian audience. Let both sides (of an issue) be heard. We are for everyone."

"We've been trying to whet the appetite of our audience through social media and we're learning to navigate in that terrain. We're seeing it as a learning curve. We need to be able to paddle between the two platforms."

His biggest social media success so far has been Facebook Live where he has been able to get almost 300,000 interactions. It is also available on You Tube (where thew numbers have been much smaller) and on an app:"Facebook is by far the most popular social media in Gambia."

The main competition is the state-broadcaster GRTS and another newly launched private TV station QTV. The station is owned by local entrepreneur Muhammed Jah who operated a local mobile operator QCell. It sees the station as part of a broader investment in a sports emporium as well as a theatre facility. It will be a more competitive market as the Government wants to issue more TV licences and see greater participation in the media by the public:"The state broadcaster was the most popular media in Gambia but it was used as a propaganda tool by the Government. There was no divergent news or opinions."

So will he be doing local drama productions?:"We don't have the culture of soap series. But we follow series from Senegal and these are quite popular. The public is ready for these services and we'll look into them in the coming year."