3 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Rejects 'Fraudulent' Presidential Results - Chamisa to Address Nation

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Nelson Chamisa.
By Staff Reporter

THE opposition MDC Alliance has rejected the presidential election results which gave incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu PF party a narrow victory over his main challenger Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa barely avoided a run-off after he received 50.8 percent of the vote while main opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

However, before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission confirmed the result, senior MDC Alliance official Morgan Komichi and Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda entered the results announcement room and rejected the outcome.

Komichi described the results as fraudulent, adding they had not signed them off before he was escorted out of the room by the police.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com later, Komichi said the results announced by ZEC were "predetermined figures that were made some months before".

"These figures, as far as we are concerned, are fake and illegal because they were violating the law, the procedures and the rules," he said.

"The procedures is that, at any stage, the results are supposed to be verified by the polling agents, signed for then announced.

Even from the polling station to the ward level to the national level there are polling agents at all those levels and I'm the polling agent of the president Nelson Chamisa at national level and I did not see the results they have announced, and I did not sign the results they have announced, and I did not verify them either.

"So, that procedure which is lawful, which is in the (Electoral)Act has been violated and we are saying those results were predetermined; they are fake.

"We reject the results as MDC Alliance, we don't respect the outcome at all; the whole process was not free, fair and credible."

On the way forward, Komichi said, "We will be guide by the law. My president is going to address the nation; he is going to give the direction."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

