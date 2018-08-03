Kenya: Eight Nations Square Off in Region Four Event

The stage is finally set for the start of the inaugural Africa Region Four (formerly East Africa Challenge Cup), after the official practise round and flag raising ceremony at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

The eight countries, namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Seychelles and DR Congo are more than ready to tackle the Nyali course which is currently in excellent condition.

Each team save for Congo, which sent only two players, will be represented by a team of four players. The championship starts with a 36-hole strokeplay event from where the teams will be seeded to play the foursomes and singles matchplay on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the same format that is used in the Africa Region Five which was adopted after the last Africa Zone Six Championship in Uganda in 2015. According to Brian Njoroge of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), which is the hosting union, only eight of the golf playing countries indicated they would turn up.

Fresh from their overwhelming victory against Uganda in the just concluded Victoria Cup, hosts Kenya who are also the defending champions of the last East Africa Challenge Cup held in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, start as the hot favourite for the inaugural event.

Kenya's coach Ali Kimani said on arrival in Mombasa on Wednesday that, his team was all set for a back-to-back victory. "The players are more than ready after the practise round. They like the course which is in great shape and will go for nothing short of a victory," said Kimani who coached the victorious Kenyan team at the Africa Zone Six Championship in 2010 in Botswana.

Kenya crush Uganda in Victoria Cup

Meanwhile, in the local golf scene, at least 170 golfers are expected to tee off tomorrow at Ruiru Sports Club for the Annual Githunguri Golf Day.

The tournament, which is in its fifth year, is sponsored by professionals drawn from Kiambu's Githunguri Constituency.

Coming hot in the heels of a series of other big events, this weekend's tournament will be graced by top leaders in Kiambu County.

"We have received significant interest on the draw from across the county and with the course in good shape, we are looking at an exciting tournament" said Ruiru Golf captain Peter Mwaura.

Top club golfers like Ben Omondi, Frank Munyua and Chris Andrea who have been in great shape from recent performances are expected to put up a strong fight. Others include Patrick Miitii, Irene Wamoro, Mary Muthoni and Teresia Wainaina.

At Kiambu Golf Club over 100 golfers are drawn for the Gatundu Golf Challenge where most of the club's leading players are listed to play.