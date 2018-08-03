3 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lodwar Businessman Lands SportyBet Jackpot

By David Kwalimwa

Three people have won Sh6 million after placing bets in the country's newest and exciting gambling platform SportyBet.

The winners include businessman George Ndungu, who correctly predicted the outcome of 11 football matches, betting with Sh50 and walking away with Sh1,760,495.

Ndungu says he was introduced to betting by his barber based in Lodwar and stumbled on the mobile application on his wife's phone.

"I have been keenly following the matches and so I looked at the team's strengths before placing the bets," he said, adding he planned to open a business with a chunk of his winnings.

Ndungu's win came barely two weeks after a Nakuru businessman Cheruiyot Keter claimed a Sh5 million jackpot.

