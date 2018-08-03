2 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Briefed on South Sudan Peace Process

Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday met Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Sudan, who briefed the Head of State on the progress being made towards the restoration of peace and stability in South Sudan especially as regards the recent Khartoum Peace Agreement.

The visit by the Sudan Foreign Minister is in line with the mandate of the IGAD Summit of 21st June 2018 which tasked President Omar al-Bashir to host the second round of face-to-face negotiations between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar held in Khartoum.

The Foreign Minister updated President Kenyatta on agreements reached in respect to security arrangements and governance chapters of the 2016 Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

During the meeting, President Kenyatta confirmed his participation in the next IGAD Summit during which the two South Sudan leaders are expected to sign the agreements as well as chart the next step in the peace process.

As part of the IGAD-led comprehensive peace process, President Kenyatta is expected to convene the third session of the face-to-face meetings and negotiations between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar during which the implementation mechanisms of the peace accord are expected to be agreed upon.

President Kenyatta commended the Republic of Sudan for the progress made and reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to the restoration of peace, security and stability in South Sudan.

