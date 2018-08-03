Kenya: Janet Mbugua - I Want Normal Birth for My Second Child

Former TV news anchor Janet Mbugua says she has been preparing for a normal birth for her second child.

Mbugua, who had her first born son Huru through caesarean section, as he was in breach position, says this time round she wants a normal birth.

She explained that for her first child she was open about the delivery mode but for this one she is determined to have a normal birth.

"My due date is sometimes towards the end of September, it's almost here but there is still quite a while to go," she said.

She detailed how she has engaged the services of a Doula to help her prepare for a normal birth.

ANOTHER SURGERY

"I want to push this baby... this time I'm being so intentional about pushing. Really for me the main reason is that I don't want to go through another surgery, it's really that simple. However, if that's God's plan, I'm not going to fight it," she said.

Mbugua added that the Doula she consulted said they would start working towards pushing a month before her due date.

"In the meantime, she told me about this, raspberry leaf tea, its actually what I'm drinking now and trying to take a lot of it. I'm having lots of dates and I'm doing funny bending exercises because that apparently keeps the baby down and a kneeling position to get the baby to turn," she said.

Raspberry leaf is thought to tone the muscles in the uterus so they work more efficient during labour while dates according to studies helped expectant women dilate more during delivery.