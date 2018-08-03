Kenya/South Africa: Oliech's Move to South Africa's Free State Stars Collapses

South African top tier side Free State Stars have cooled their interest on former Kenya international striker Dennis Oliech, for now.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Stars coach Luc Eymael revealed that Oliech's potential transfer had been hindered by the strict foreign quota rules in the country's Premier Soccer League.

South African football teams are allowed to register a maximum seven foreign players in their squad.

"I lack(ed) an extra spot for foreigners and that is the reason we did not sign a foreign striker," said Eymael.

The Belgian coach's sentiments come a day after Oliech's name was conspicuously omitted as the club unveiled 11 new players at their training base in Bethlehem ahead of the league campaign which begins this month.

At the same time, 13 players have also been released by the club.

SUCCESSFUL CAREER

Seven of the new arrivals were acquired from rival clubs in the top flight, three from the second-tier National First Division and one from outside the country.

Eymael's sentiments come three months after he publicly declared interest in the former Kenya international, invited him to South Africa for trials and hinted a deal was close.

At the time, an excited Oliech took to social media to post images of himself training with the South African club.

"I know people are saying I cannot do this (play competitive football)... . Tell them I still have something to offer. I missed football. I have been training with teams in France and then I got this opportunity to come here (South Africa) which I am happy with," he wrote then.

Oliech, who enjoyed a highly successful career with the Kenya national football team and in Europe, has since been appointed to serve in the County Government Sports department.

The 33-year old also recently lost her mother and burial arrangements are ongoing.