Tanzania: Call to Cut Maternal Deaths

Dar es Salaam — A call has been made for mobile network operators to consider providing free phones to hospitals, a move that would help cut maternal deaths rates.

A reproductive maternal health organisation, Thamini Uhai executive director, Mr Nguke Mwakatundu, said yesterday at a scientific meeting that if use of mobile phones would be adopted in most public hospitals, it would lower maternal deaths and unnecessary referrals.

He said as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the network operators and other stakeholders should consider the provision of special phones to the hospitals because it will help in many ways.

According to him, adoption of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) could improve delivery of quality services while decreasing the number of deaths caused by maternal complications.