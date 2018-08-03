Liberia: Weah Resolves Road Fund Saga

Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan has disclosed that in the absence of a Supreme Court ruling, Petroleum Importers have agreed to remit into the Road Fund, through the intervention of President George Manneh Weah.

A Road Fund Act was passed by the National Legislature to set aside money for the construction and maintenance of road across the road.

Minister Nyenpan disclosed that an inter-ministerial committee, which was set up following the passage of the law imposed US 25 cent on every gallon of gas imported into the country.

According to him, the amount was billed on every gallon of gas purchased.

Minister Nyenpan indicated that a certain importer ran to court in opposition, relative to payment of the US 25 cent.

The Supreme Court later halted the payment of the US 25 cent by that importer even though other importers were still paying the amount, the Public Works Minister explained.

As a result of this, he said other importers also took government to the Supreme Court and said it wasn't fair for one importer to be exempted from paying while they were in compliance with the law.

Interestingly, the Public Works Minister disclosed that Liberians were still paying the US 25 cent on every gallon of gas they buy, but the importers were not paying to the road fund.

This, according to him, attracted the attention of development partners who threatened that they will not fund road works in the country until government contributes money to complement their efforts.

He disclosed that President Weah initiated and chaired series of meetings with importers aimed at resolving the matter.

Minister Nyenpan quoted President Weah as telling the importers at one of the meetings that the construction of the road linking Ganta and Zwedru in Grand Gedeh was threatened by their action to remit money into the Road Fund Account.

Following the meetings, an understanding was reached and the case was withdrawn from the Supreme Court.

As part of the deal, an arrangement has been made for all importers in arrears to start paying the money in a Road Fund Account.

He said LRA has been mandated to recommence collecting the money from the importers to deposit same in the account.

Minister Nyenpan said the resolution of the road fund saga has now paved the way for the construction of roads across the country.