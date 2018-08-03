Liberia: Dr. Tokpa Wins By-Election

... As Saah Joseph Maintains Lead

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Jerome Korkoya has declared former Internal Affairs Minister, Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa winner of Tuesday's, July 31, 2016, senatorial by-election in Bong County.

Chairman Korkoya disclosed that Togba obtained 27, 806 votes or 47.0 percent while his closest rival, Rep. Josiah Marvin Cole got 20, 982 or 35.4 percent of the 60, 463 votes cast at the county's 502 polling places.

He disclosed that Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) party's candidate, Fairnoh Theo Gbilah obtained 5,556 votes amounting to 9.4 percent, while Prince Togar Kollie of the United People Party (UPP) received 1, 346 or 2.3 percent of the votes.

Orando Koimene Zarwolo of ALP got 3, 504 or 5.9 percent of the votes 60, 463 votes on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Dr. Tokpa, would be certificated within the time frame provided for by law, NEC Chairman Korkoya told a news conference Thursday, August 2, 2018.

He replaces former Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, who was elected last November as Vice President of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Korkoya disclosed that Rep. Saah Joseph has obtained 37, 141 or 55.2 percent of the votes checked and tallied from 947 of the 1790 polling places across Montserrado County.

Independent candidate, Bernard DJ Blue Benson, Jr. got 14, 074 votes or 20.9 percent, while Unity Party (UP) candidate, Josephine George Francis received 5, 978 votes amounting to 8.9 percent.

Victory for Change Party (VCP)'s candidate, Finley Y. Karngar obtained 684 votes or 1.0 percent while Mark Austin Kenshen, an independent candidate snatched 6,640 votes, representing 9.9 percent of the 68, 097 votes tallied from the 947 polling places.

Independent candidate, Yekeh Y. Kolubah, received 1,593 votes or 2.4 percent while Michael Doe Tipayson got 1,198 votes amounting to 1.8 percent of the total votes tallied so far.