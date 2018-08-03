Liberia: More Appointments in Govt

President George Manneh Weah has made the following appointments in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the City Governments of Monrovia and Paynesville, the National Disaster Management Agency, and the Liberia Institute of Public Administration subject to confirmation hearing at the Senate where applicable.

Those nominated to Montserrado County local government include G. Eric Vaye, Assistant Superintendent/ Fiscal Affairs; Bedell Fahn, Mayor/ Brewerville City; Lewis K. Wleh, Sr.,

Commissioner/ New Georgia Township; Rev. David Roberts, Commissioner/ Gardnersville Township; Isaac H. Howe, Commissioner/ Barnersville Township;

Comfort W. Taylor, Commissioner/ Dixville Township; Francis Woods; Commissioner/ Caldwell Township; Morris Richards, Mayor/ Clayashland City;

Tye Weah, Commissioner/ Virginia Township; Thomas Cassell, Commissioner/ Cheesemanburg Township; Edwin Matthies, Commissioner/Royesville Township; C. Oliver Varney, Jr., Commissioner/ Johnsonville Township;

Mensah Zuku, Commissioner/Congo Town Township; Moses K. White, Commissioner/ Louisiana Township; Christopher Taylor, Mayor/ Artington City; Melvin Bettie, County Inspector; Benedict Nyan, Mayor/ Bentol City; Alice B. Weah, Governor/Borough of Kru Town; William C. Wea, Commissioner, West Point and Stanley Y. Zahn, City Manager, Paynesville City.

At the Monrovia City Council, the president made several appointments including Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Chairman; C. Mike Doryen, member; Bernice Freeman, member; Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, member; Williametta Saydee-Tarr, member and Garriston W. Bailey, member.

At Paynesville City Council, those appointed were T. Max Hinneh, Chairman; Emmanuel O. Sesay, member; Dr. James Tarr, member; Joseph B. Jorgbor, member; Shiekh Omaru A. Kamara, member and Rev. Emma Betty Clark-Morris, member.

Those appointed at National Disaster Management Agency, Ahmed B. Sheriff, Deputy Executive Director/ Administration and Augustine F. Tamba, Deputy Executive Director/ Operations, while at Liberia Institute for Public Administration, Amara M. Kamara becomes Deputy Director General/ Training and Technical Affairs.