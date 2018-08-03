The Legal Advisor to President George M. Weah says he is stunned and befuddled by a front page story carried in the Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Edition of the Hot Pepper Newspaper under the caption "U.S. Government's Final Rejection: Gurley Out, Archie In."

The paper claimed that Mr. Archie Bernard, Legal Advisor to the President, is about to be named by President Weah to replace Mrs. Gurly Teta Gibson, Liberia's Ambassador-designate to the United States of America, whom the paper also claims is being rejected by the United States Government for being an American citizen.

The Legal Advisor wishes to categorically state that the story is false and baseless, and is 'fake news' because it lacks any fleck of truth and accurate reporting, as there is no such plan, whatsoever.

Most distressingly, the paper failed to follow the path of professional journalism which every media entity is under obligation to pursue at all times, by contacting the Legal Advisor or the Executive Mansion, to corroborate such information.

Whatever the motive behind the story, the manner the paper sought to report on something far from reality is unprofessional.

While the Legal Advisor does not seek confrontation with any media entity, he, however, advises the Hot Pepper to be professional, not to mislead the public.