Liberia/Mozambique: Stephen Seameh Scores First Goal

... In Mozambican League

LISCR FC loaned midfielder Stephen Seameh has registered his name in the Mozambican Mocambola after he scored his first goal for Costa Do Sol, the club website has said.

Midfielder Seameh, who is on a two-year loan deal, netted the second goal in Costa do sol's 3-1 win against Clube Desportivo in round-19 of the 2018 Mozambican Mocambola.

According to the match report on the club's website, Clube Desportivo dominated the game and surrounded their opponents in their most backward area.

"From this pressure, they reached the second goal at minute 34th; Raul slipped to the right and made a cross to the heart of the area where the Liberian appeared to lean towards the second of Costa do sol".

LISCR FC on June 23, 2018 announced that midfielder Seameh has completed a two-year loan move to the Mozambican topflight club to join his former teammate Terrence Tisdell.

"I am excited about the opportunity given me, and I cannot wait to start a new chapter of my career. Going to a new team with new teammates and new style of play, it will be a different environment.

With the help of God, I will do my best to adapt and help the club gets the positive results," LISCR official website quotes Seameh.

Prior to his departure to Mozambique, Seameh helped LISCR FC reached the semi-finals of the LISCR unification Cup- a pre-season tournament hosted by the club.