Southern Africa: Ramaphosa Congratulates Mnangagwa On Zimbabwe Election Victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of SADC, has called and congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as president of Zimbabwe, following elections which were held on Monday.

"President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the Constitution and electoral law", the Presidency said in a statement issued on Friday morning.

AFP reported that Zimbabwe's electoral commission declared Mnangagwa the winner with 50.8% of the vote - avoiding a run-off by the narrowest of margins.

During his call to Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa expressed his concern about the violence that occurred on Wednesday in which six people were killed.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery.

The president, however, congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for conducting a peaceful election, as declared by the SADC Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions.

"President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president elect, Mr Mnangagwa to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries", the Presidency said.

Source: News24