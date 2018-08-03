3 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Southern Africa: Ramaphosa Congratulates Mnangagwa On Zimbabwe Election Victory

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of SADC, has called and congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as president of Zimbabwe, following elections which were held on Monday.

"President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the Constitution and electoral law", the Presidency said in a statement issued on Friday morning.

AFP reported that Zimbabwe's electoral commission declared Mnangagwa the winner with 50.8% of the vote - avoiding a run-off by the narrowest of margins.

During his call to Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa expressed his concern about the violence that occurred on Wednesday in which six people were killed.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery.

The president, however, congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for conducting a peaceful election, as declared by the SADC Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions.

"President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president elect, Mr Mnangagwa to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries", the Presidency said.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance Rejects 'Fraudulent' Presidential Results

THE opposition MDC Alliance has rejected the presidential election results which gave incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.