3 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wprfu Vice-President Cleared in Racial Row Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

The vice-president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), Gerald Njengele , has voluntarily resigned from his position on Thursday.

The resignation stems from an incident that took place at the Cape Town Sevens last December.

Following the incident, Njengele appeared before a disciplinary tribunal which found him guilty and suspended him from all rugby activities for four years.

Njengele appealed the finding of the disciplinary tribunal and the matter was then referred to an appeals tribunal which subsequently cleared him of all charges.

Despite that, WPRFU president, Thelo Wakefield, said that he received Njengele's resignation on Thursday morning.

"Gerald Njengele took the magnanimous decision this morning to resign in acknowledgement of the fact that no one person is greater than the Union and that the name and reputation of WPRFU needs to be held in high esteem at all times.

"We wish to thank Gerald for his valuable contributions to the activities of the WPRFU and wish him well for his future endeavours," he said.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Athletes On Fire in Nigeria

Defending champions South Africa enjoyed a spectacular afternoon session on Day 2 of the CAA African Senior… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.