The vice-president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), Gerald Njengele , has voluntarily resigned from his position on Thursday.

The resignation stems from an incident that took place at the Cape Town Sevens last December.

Following the incident, Njengele appeared before a disciplinary tribunal which found him guilty and suspended him from all rugby activities for four years.

Njengele appealed the finding of the disciplinary tribunal and the matter was then referred to an appeals tribunal which subsequently cleared him of all charges.

Despite that, WPRFU president, Thelo Wakefield, said that he received Njengele's resignation on Thursday morning.

"Gerald Njengele took the magnanimous decision this morning to resign in acknowledgement of the fact that no one person is greater than the Union and that the name and reputation of WPRFU needs to be held in high esteem at all times.

"We wish to thank Gerald for his valuable contributions to the activities of the WPRFU and wish him well for his future endeavours," he said.

