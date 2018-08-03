2 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kemsa to Resume Drugs Supply to Nairobi Hospitals

By Collins Omulo

Nairobi residents can now heave a sigh of relief after Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki directed Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to resume supplying medicine to all the hospitals.

This follows a stand off between Kemsa and the county government over debt owed by the latter.

"I direct Kemsa to start supplying medicine to all Nairobi hospitals as the Governor and his team sit with Kemsa management to see how the pending bills will be settled," Ms Kariuki said during the launch of World Breastfeeding Week at Pumwani Hospital on Thursday.

OUTSTANDING BALANCE

Governor Mike Sonko last month paid the agency Sh58 million of the total Sh235 million debt.

"We have settled part of the debt the county government owes Kemsa. This morning, my finance and health teams are meeting with officials from Kemsa to reach an agreement on resumption of supply of drugs.

"I have directed them not to leave that meeting without a solution today," Mr Sonko said.

However, Kemsa demanded the full amount be paid before it continues supplying drugs.

SUSPENSION

On Wednesday, Health executive Hitan Majevdia and health services director Thomas Ogaro were suspended over lack of medicine in hospitals.

Governor Sonko said anyone found diverting medicine meant for public hospitals to private chemists will be prosecuted.

He said his administration has allocated 21 per cent of this year's budget to the health sector.

Moreover, he said Pumwani Hospital is set to undergo major renovations such as equipping the neo-natal ICU and maternal HDU facilities and setting up a satellite transfusion centre to minimise referrals to Kenyatta National Hospital.

"We have also committed to install a solar lighting and heating system at Pumwani to save on electricity, and ensure our nursing mothers always have hot water in the bathrooms," he said.

