2 August 2018

Public Agenda (Accra)

Ghana: Minister Urges Ghanaians to Help End Human Trafficking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called on Ghanaians to help end human trafficking in the country, which she described as a crime to humanity.

She said: "We cannot continue to pretend not to know the dangers of human trafficking and so there was the need for all of us in the communities to stand against the menace."

Madam Djaba made the call at a sensitization forum held at Sege in the Ada West District, in the Greater Accra Region, organized by the Ministry, in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

The programme was on the theme: "Together We End Trafficking Now: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through Collaborative Efforts."

Giving statistics on human trafficking, the Minister said in 2017, 500 persons were trafficked into force labour, among others, and out of the number, 350 were children.

She said 129 of them were between the ages of nine and 19, of which 81 of them were trafficked from Ada West and East Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

Madam Djaba called for a comprehensive grass root and community approach to educate the people on the dangers of human trafficking, especially children, to end the inhuman treatment.

Source: GNA

Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Swears in New Electoral Commission Chair

Accra - President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has sworn into office a new chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC). Read more »

Read the original article on Public Agenda.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Public Agenda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.