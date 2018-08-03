3 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Ghanaian Firm Offers Self-Drive Service With Free Wifi in Rides

A Ghanian finance leasing service provider, LEASAFRIC, has unveiled its rebranded car rental offering 'Switch' car rental service to provide corporates and individuals a car rental service on both daily to short-term basis.

The services include airport pick up and drop off, inter-city travels and cross border services with premium security for their customers.

Speaking at the launch, General Manager of LEASEAFRIC Ghana, Kalu Onyeamu Kalu, said: "We are delighted to be outdooring today, Switch Car Rental Services, our game-changing and rebranded car rental service which promises to delight our customers and provide them with absolute comfort, security and peace of mind.

"Our value added services such as airport transfers, exclusive meet and greet services including VVIP airside drop offs and pick up plus cross border travel services with added security and escorts are designed to provide customers with premium security and comfort," he said.

In his words: "Our vehicles are tracked in real time and our drivers are professionally trained to give customers the best driving experience every time.

For added comfort and convenience, we have free Wi-Fi in our high-end vehicles to ensure our customers are connected at all times throughout their commute.

Customers also have the option of self-drive or Chauffeur drive".

Also Director of Investor Services at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Edward Benjamin Ashong-Lartey, commended LEASEAFRIC for introducing what he described as the 'a truly innovative car rental service' in Ghana.

He said: "The Switch Car rental service is truly innovative and will serve the needs of a teeming customer base.

We are happy to see the great strides being made by LEASEAFRIC in the provision of asset and lease financing services and now the introduction of their rebranded car rental services.

"Their operation is a great example to many businesses in the country.

The GIPC's doors are always open to support their growth ambitions to contribute meaningfully to the Ghanaian economy".

Switch Car Rental Services can be assessed by downloading the company's app on the Appstore.

Customers can also book online via the company's website, www.switchcarrentals.com. "

