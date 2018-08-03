3 August 2018

South Africa: Radio Veteran Xolani Gwala Returns to the Airwaves After Battling Colon Cancer

South African radio veteran Xolani Gwala returned to the airwaves on Thursday after battling colon cancer over the past year.

Xolani in September last year confirmed to Stephen Grootes on 702 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

"After thorough investigations they found that I have colon cancer which was advanced. Quite advanced," he said.

The radio host took time off to focus on his health and recovery.

He made an emotional return on Thursday, tweeting: "I'm returning to the airwaves today after a year battling cancer. Join me between 3 and 6PM. Standing in for Joanne Joseph. Thank you for walking this journey with me. (sic)"

During an on-air interview with Azania Mosaka, Xolani said he is doing "very very good".

He added: "I don't know how I am feeling, I must be honest with you, so much has happened, that I think it would take me a lifetime to understand what happened over the past year.

"But for now, I am good, I am healthy. So with cancer, it is a question of time and it will take time before I can actually say that I am cancer free."

In a recent interview with MOVE!, Xolani explained that the cancer diagnosis was an eye-opener for him and he now knows more about the disease and wants to raise awareness about it.

"After this, I have learned, we've got to raise awareness. There's cancer all over and it can happen to anyone. I don't smoke or drink, I live well and my parents don't have it, as far as I know. So the thing about cancer is that it can happen to anyone. But do we have state facilities to deal with it?" asked Xolani.

He added, "My oncology treatment is over half a million (Rand) and I'm not talking about anything else, I'm just talking about the oncology treatment."

