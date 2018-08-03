Malawi: Chakwera Drums Up MCP Campaign for Voter Registration in Lilongwe

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday took time off to go on whistle stop tour in Lilongwe to urge people to go and register for the forthcoming elections.

Chakwera told the people that they can kick out the corrupt ad thieving government of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) only if they register and vote.

This comes barely weeks after the DPP and other civil society leaders accused him of failing to mobilise his supporters in the centre to go and register following apathy voter registration in some parts of the central region deemed the MCP bedrock.

Chakwera and his party officials visited several areas and urged them all to go and register.

The MCP has said it will sponsor a member of parliament who can move a motion in the 193 strong House to start impeachment proceedings of President Peter Mutharika following rampant reports of corruption and theft of public money involving him and his close associates and cronies in the DPP.

Malawi Electoral Commission chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said almost 900, 000 people registered during the second phase of the voter registration exercise in the central region, representing 83 per cent of the projected voters.

Out of the 900, 000 prospective voters in Kasungu, Dowa, Salima and Dedza, half are women.