2 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: South Africa's Police Minister Coming to Malawi to Get 300 Stolen Cars Back

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi has 300 stolen vehicles from South Africa and those driving hot cars be aware that Police Minister from South Africa Bheki Cele has announced he is coming to to retrieve the vehicles stolen and smuggled across the border.

"At least 22,000 cars are stolen in South Africa every year, and most of them are taken over our borders to neighbouring countries. Malawi has 300 of these vehicles; many of the cars are stolen from Gauteng," Cele has been widely quoted by South African media.

He was speaking to reporters at a briefing at Tembisa police station in Ekurhuleni.

Cele is expected to come with International Criminal Police Organisation(Interpol) to fan out across the country, mounting random checkpoints on major Malawi roads and stopping vehicles they suspect to have been stolen.

Most of the "high end" vehicles belong to the senior members of government, high profile politicians and businessmen.

