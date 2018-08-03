2 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Tobacco Rakes in Us$271 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Tobacco, the country's green gold, has raked in US$271 million, US$60 million more than last year at the same tobacco markets, same time.

The spokesperson of Tobacco Auction Floors, Thom Khanje, said same time last year, the tobacco market raked in US$205 million.

He said this was unprecedented forex the country desperately needs since the tobacco markets opened 16 weeks ago.

Khanje attributed this to the good tobacco prices of around US$2.10 as opposed to US$1.74 last year with the low tobacco hovering around 80 cents.

He said the market has also been peaceful unlike last year when the auction floors were frequently closed due to disagreements over tobacco prices between the growers and buyers.

The tobacco industry was shaken last week when JTI, a Japanese tobacco buying firm abandoned hundreds of its farmers it contracted to grow tobacco.

Tobacco, facing a smoky future following anti-smoking lobbyists, still remains the country's foreign exchange earner.

Malawi

Joyce Banda, the Tried and Tested - Malawi's 50:50 Representation Best Choice in 2019

As the political tempo is rising in Malawi, many people are realizing that almost all the political players are saying… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.