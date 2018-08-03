3 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Okagbare Pulled Out of 100M, 200M On Doctor's Advice'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Blessing Okagbare.
By Gowon Akpodonor

Facts have emerged why Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor pulled out of both the 100m and 200m at the ongoing 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, Asaba 2018.

Okagbare is the most experienced athlete in Team Nigeria, and many were looking up to her to lead the country's medals challenge against South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya and others on home soil.

Her decision to pull out of the sprint events on Wednesday did not go down well with some keen followers of athletics, who felt that the Sapele-born Okagbare may have chickened out to avoid being disgraced by some up-coming athletes.

Some are of the opinion that Okagbare's decision to pull out at the dying minute was her 'usual' way of rubbishing the image of the country at major competitions.

"This was the same Okagbare who ran at the money spinning IAAF Diamond League recently.

Why will she pull out of the CAA event here in Asaba? It is her usual way of selecting events, and I blame the AFN for falling for Okagbare's tricks once aganin. It is bad for her career," one angry athletics coach fumed yesterday.

However, Okagbare's coach, Daniel Etsebiminor, told The Guardian yesterday that the athlete decided to stay away from both the 100m and 200m due to injury.

"Her doctor actually advised her to shut down for the whole season, but since we are hosting this event here in Asaba, Okagbare decided to be part of it.

More on This

Okagbare Pulls Out of 100M, 200M

Nigeria's hopes of winning a medal in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the on-going Asaba 2018 African… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.