Nigeria: Super Eagles Set for Grade a Friendly At Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba

After several years of waiting, the people of Asaba, Delta State will now have the opportunity of watching the senior national team, Super Eagles at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The complex, which was a mere playing ground for school children since the state's creation in 1991, witnessed a major sporting event for the first time on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the ongoing Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship.

The Guardian learnt yesterday that shortly after the opening ceremony, some board members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paid a courtesy visit on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, where the NFF announced that it had concluded plans to bring a 'Grade A' match involving the Super Eagles to Asaba Stadium very soon.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, told The Guardian that Deltans, particularly those in Asaba and its environs, would be happy to see the Super Eagles play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium very soon.

"It will be a thing of joy to see the Super Eagles play a match here in Asaba," Ukah, a former hockey player said.

"The NFF paid a courtesy visit on the governor soon after the opening ceremony, and it announced that the Super Eagles will play against Zambia or one other African country in Asaba very soon. We are looking forward to it, and we are ready for it."