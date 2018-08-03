3 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Set for Grade a Friendly At Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gowon Akpodonor

After several years of waiting, the people of Asaba, Delta State will now have the opportunity of watching the senior national team, Super Eagles at the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The complex, which was a mere playing ground for school children since the state's creation in 1991, witnessed a major sporting event for the first time on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the ongoing Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship.

The Guardian learnt yesterday that shortly after the opening ceremony, some board members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) paid a courtesy visit on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, where the NFF announced that it had concluded plans to bring a 'Grade A' match involving the Super Eagles to Asaba Stadium very soon.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, told The Guardian that Deltans, particularly those in Asaba and its environs, would be happy to see the Super Eagles play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium very soon.

"It will be a thing of joy to see the Super Eagles play a match here in Asaba," Ukah, a former hockey player said.

"The NFF paid a courtesy visit on the governor soon after the opening ceremony, and it announced that the Super Eagles will play against Zambia or one other African country in Asaba very soon. We are looking forward to it, and we are ready for it."

Nigeria

Army Chief Buratai Warns Commanders Against Fleeing From Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has circulated a set of operational guidelines warning Nigerian Army commanders… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.