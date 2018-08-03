Nigeria: Stars Gather in Asaba As NOC Awards Holds Tomorrow

It has been advertised as one of the biggest sports awards in recent memory and already all the stars and their officials have trooped to the venue, Asaba, for the event.

The occasion is the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Merit Award night, which holds tomorrow at the Grand Hotel & Resorts, Asaba, Delta State.

A number of sports personalities and one serving governor will be honoured with the NOC Merit Award.

It is the first of its kind in the country and both the initiators and the recipients are enthusiastic about the ceremony, which comes as a soothing end to the biggest sporting week in the history of city, which has been hosting the African Athletics Championships since Wednesday.

The event, which will be sponsored by the Delta State Government, will see three administrators, two athletes, one boxer, two Powerlifters, one para-athlete and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa specially recognised for their tremendous contributions to the development of sports in the country.

The recipients include Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, the first indigenous President of the NOC and a former member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He would be honoured post-humously.