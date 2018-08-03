3 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'It Is Not Our Job to Judge Brickz' - Events Promoter, Following Outrage Over Kwaito Star's Performance

The promoter of the Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards is defending a decision to have convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu perform on Friday night at the Soweto Theatre, following outrage on social media.

Thulani Malinga maintains that his decision is purely about the music.

"What did Brickz do? He did not kill anyone. He is out of jail and received bail. Who am I to say he is guilty?" Malinga told News24.

Ndlovu was found guilty of raping his 17-year-old niece at his home in Ruimsig, Mogale City, in November 2013, and was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment. The kwaito star is currently out on R80 000 bail while he appeals his conviction.

Malinga says the performance is a means for Ndlovu to pay off his debt, as he owes the promoter an undisclosed amount of money.

"Last year Brickz was supposed to perform for us but it was delayed by the trial. People must understand we are taking Brickz the musician, not the person. This is not personal," Malinga explained.

Malinga believes that the appeal suggests there are prospects that the court may decide otherwise and overturn the kwaito star's conviction. If this is the case, Malinga says he will continue his business relationship with the musician, which began in 2015.

Friday's music event comes just days after the #TotalShutdown marches in which scores of women around the country called for an end to gender-based violence.

Source: News24

South Africa

